Yungeen Ace Spills The Tea On His New Track "The Shade Room"

The Shade Room's become one of the biggest platforms when it comes to celebrity news, especially within the African-American and hip-hop community. After launching in 2014, it became one of the largest Instagram platforms for gossip. Even the people they report about end up commenting on whatever the gossip is in the comment section. That being said, there are a few people who aren't the biggest fans of the platform after they found themselves on there.

Yungeen Ace is one of them. The rapper returned earlier today with his new single, "The Shade Room" which addresses some of the rumors surrounding his name. "They don't care 'bout how I feel, they throw my life on the Shade Room/ Two can play a game, I could throw a lil shade topo," he raps on the song.

Peep his song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody trying to expose me

Yeah we fucked but you got mad because you wanted more than it was supposed to be

You asked me to fly you again, one night stand, guess it wasn't good to me

