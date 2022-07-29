For some, with grief comes regret, and that seems to be the case for Yungeen Ace. Yesterday (July 27), the tragic news of JayDaYoungan's passing took over Hip Hop as his fans, peers, and loved ones came together on social media to mourn. The 24-year-old rapper was reportedly at his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana when he was shot along with another person who was allegedly Jay's father.

As police continue to investigate the murder, several of JayDaYoungan's friends have surfaced with tributes, including Yungeen Ace who seemed regretful about a falling out that was never resolved.

"I wasn’t even gone come post Brudda cause this sh*t been eating me in the inside cause we wasn’t seeing eye to eye bout some sh*t we could of rekindled [broken heart emoji]," Ace wrote.

"I wanted to Kall you so bad Brudda it was just our pride in the way dawg [face palm emoji] we was better den that sh*t we was going thru sh*t was so little damn la Brudda," he added. Ace sent love to JayDaYoungan's family, stating that he loves them as if they were his own relatives.

"They always treated me like family [red heart emoji] I always been in yo corner I always wanted you to win Brudda no matter what it was I wish I could call you Brudda [face palm emoji] I’ll trade all these memories in just to make 1 more new one with you @jaydayoungan."

Yungeen Ace said that he's "lost," "hurt," and "broken" over this news. Watch his tribute to JayDaYoungan in full below.