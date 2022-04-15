mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yungeen Ace Returns With "All On Me" Ft. Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Toosii & More

Erika Marie
April 15, 2022 01:27
All On Me
Yungeen Ace

Ahead of the album's release, Ace called on his mom to help hype the project.


It's another big moment for Yungeen Ace as the rapper delivers his project, All On MeThe Florida rapper has brought music lovers his 17-track album that hosts features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Spinabenz, Toosii, and YBEEZY, and ahead of its release, Ace called on his mom to help hype his fans.  

On Instagram, Yungeen Ace shared a video of himself with his mother and in the caption, he wrote: "ALL ON ME DROPPING TONIGHT AT 12 I just wanna say I worked so hard on this Album put so much time and thought into this Album just so y’all can understand and feel and relate to it. My mama Can relate the Most[red heart emoji] APPRECIATE my team and my fans FOR being apart of this journey with meâ¼ï¸ ALL ON ME TONIGHT AT 12."

Stream All On Me and let us know if you're vibing with Yungeen Ace's latest.


Tracklist

1. Intro
2. B.A.M. with Kodak Black
3. Buy the Building
4. All On Me
5. Life of Sin
6. Gangsta with Boosie Badazz
7. 9X Outta 10
8. Lifestyle with Baby23
9. Dead Roses ft. Toosii
10. Nobody Left Behind
11. No Pain No Game
12. Curse
13. Ain't Gang
14. On and On
15. Pop Sh*t with Spinabenz
16. No More Streets
17. Old Ways with YBEEZY

