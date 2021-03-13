mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yungeen Ace Readies Debut Album With "Gun Em Down" Single

Erika Marie
March 13, 2021 01:55
158 Views
Gun Em Down
Yungeen Ace

The rapper recently shared that his debut studio album "Life of Betrayal 2x" is "coming soon."


It's about that time for Yungeen Ace to drop his debut studio album. This is an exciting moment for any artist and the rapper is making sure that he rolls out the record with perfection. Last summer, Ace dropped off his Don Dada project that hosted one lone feature from King Von. The world didn't know that five months later Von's life would end, making the album that much more special.

On Friday (March 12), Yungeen delivered his third single of the year, "Gun Em Down." Along with the release comes a music video where Ace is seen flashing luxury vehicles and expensive jewelry as he spits bars about the struggles from the streets to where he is now. As far as when his debut Life of Betrayal 2x will arrive, the rapper shared on Instagram that it's "coming soon." Stream Yungeen Ace's "Gun Em Down" and let us know if you're looking forward to Life of Betrayal 2x.

Quotable Lyrics

Ðll thÐµm nÑghtÑ thÐµÑ lÐµft mÐµ trÐ°umÐ°tÑzÐµd
Ð¡Ð°n’t ÑÐµÐµ mÑ mÐ¾mmÐ° ÑrÑÑng
Ð¡Ð°n’t lÐµt ÑuÑt Ð°nÑbÐ¾dÑ ÑÐ¾mÐµ Ð°rÐ¾und
Ðt’Ñ lÑkÐµ ÐµvÐµrÑ dÐ°Ñ Ð°nÐ¾thÐµr hÐ¾mÑÑÑdÐµ
ÐÑn’t trÑnÐ° ÑÐµÐµ mÑ ÑÐ°rtnÐµrÑ dÑÐµ
Ð¢hÐµÑ ÑÐ°Ñ mÑ nÐ°mÐµ wÐµ gÐ¾ttÐ° gun ’Ðµm dÐ¾wn

Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
