Yungeen Ace Opens Up On "Life Of Sin"

The young talent out of Florida right now are continuing their dominance in the rap game. We've seen artists like Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, Rod Wave, and several others take their sound and bring it across the globe. It seems like Yungeen Ace could be the next to do so, as well.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Life Of Sin." The melancholic production provides Ace with space where he can stretch his vocals and showcase his range, as a singer, while also providing the pain-ridden bars that he's known for. "I've been dealing with some problems I can't cope with/ But I make millions out my pain and they don't know this," he raps.

Check out the latest offering from Yungeen Ace below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been dealing with this shit and I can barely hold it in

I can't let nobody in 'cause I'm tired of losing friends

Cryin' there forever like the walls be closin' in

Mama tellin' me repent, you know I live a life of sin