Yungeen Ace Levels Up On "Step Harder" Ft. Boosie, Lil Durk & More

Aron A.
November 12, 2019 15:14
33 Views
Step Harder
Yungeen Ace

Yungeen Ace drops off his new project, "Step Harder."


Yungeen Ace has been putting in work this year and before it ends, he drops off his latest project, Step Harder. With sixteen tracks in total, Ace enlists some major names for the project including Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, Dej Loaf, Blac Youngsta, Stunna 4 Vegas, and NoCap. The project follows the release of his collab project with JayDaYoungan, Can't Speak On It

"My whole life I’ve felt like nobody believed in me, like I was trash,” Ace said in a press statement. “Not my music, but like my life ain’t mean anything. I know that’s how everybody in Jacksonville feels because it’s not a place you can make it out of and they don’t value life there, everybody disposable."

Peep Yungeen Ace's new project below. 

 

