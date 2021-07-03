mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yungeen Ace Gets Phenomenal Posthumous King Von Verse On "Hardaway"

Alexander Cole
July 03, 2021 09:12
89 Views
00
0
Image via Yungeen AceImage via Yungeen Ace
Image via Yungeen Ace

Hardaway
Yungeen Ace Feat. King Von

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yungeen Ace and King Von team up for a dope collaboration on "Hardaway."


Yungeen Ace has been doing big things as of late and the Jacksonville rapper is dead set on making sure that he continues his meteoric rise. After releasing "Who I Smoke?" and beefing with fellow Jacksonville artist Foolio, Ace has arrived with a new project called Life Of Betrayal 2x which features some emotionally honest tracks about everything he has been through in life. There are some wonderful tracks to be had here, including the song "Hardaway" which features a verse from King Von.

The song begins with a nice light guitar loop which eventually transitions into Von's verse. The posthumous effort is certainly a solid one and when paired with Von's melodic vocals, everything comes together beautifully. You can tell these two have musical chemistry, and in the end, they created a product that showcases the emotions that come with street life.

Quotable Lyrics:

But shawty a baddie
Pussy good, got me feeling like a addict (Uh-huh)
Finna pull up, baby, send the addy (Gang)
This a opp, shit get tragic (Boom)

Yungeen Ace
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  89
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Yungeen Ace King Von new music new song Hardaway Life of Betrayal 2x
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yungeen Ace Gets Phenomenal Posthumous King Von Verse On "Hardaway"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject