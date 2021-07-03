Yungeen Ace Gets Phenomenal Posthumous King Von Verse On "Hardaway"

Yungeen Ace has been doing big things as of late and the Jacksonville rapper is dead set on making sure that he continues his meteoric rise. After releasing "Who I Smoke?" and beefing with fellow Jacksonville artist Foolio, Ace has arrived with a new project called Life Of Betrayal 2x which features some emotionally honest tracks about everything he has been through in life. There are some wonderful tracks to be had here, including the song "Hardaway" which features a verse from King Von.

The song begins with a nice light guitar loop which eventually transitions into Von's verse. The posthumous effort is certainly a solid one and when paired with Von's melodic vocals, everything comes together beautifully. You can tell these two have musical chemistry, and in the end, they created a product that showcases the emotions that come with street life.

Quotable Lyrics:

But shawty a baddie

Pussy good, got me feeling like a addict (Uh-huh)

Finna pull up, baby, send the addy (Gang)

This a opp, shit get tragic (Boom)