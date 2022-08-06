It's been over a week since Louisiana rapper, Jaydayoungan, was killed in his hometown, and thousands of people are still mourning his death. On the day of July 28, he and his father were shot outside of their house in Bogalusa. The Atlantic Records recording artist was only 24 years old.

Following his passing, a multitude of his fans and loved ones took to social media to express their sorrow. One person, in particular, had feelings of guilt, as he and the rapper weren't on good terms. Yungeen Ace, a musical artist from East Chicago, Indiana, had a friendship with the rapper that turned sour soon before his death.

After hearing the tragic news, Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Kenyata Bullard, posted a lengthy caption on Instagram detailing his feelings. "[heartbroken emoji] damn... I wasn't even gone come post Brudda cause this sh*t been eating me [on] the inside cause we wasn't seeing eye to eye bout some sh*t we could [have] rekindled," the 24-year-old wrote. He went on to admit that he was too prideful to give his good friend a call.

Despite the differences they experienced, it seems that Ace wants the late rapper's name to live on through him-- or on him in this instance. Ace shared a photo dump on IG with his 3.4 million followers. In it, he revealed that he had gotten a tattoo in Jay's honor. The red tat on his lower leg said "Forever 23" on the back, "BROKEN" on the front, and consisted of other elements. Check it out below.