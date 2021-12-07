Yungeen Ace Gets Introspective On "Caterpillars To Butterflies"

When Yungeen Ace exploded onto the scene earlier in 2021 after his appearance on SpinaBenz' viral record "Who I Smoke," the world was given a window into the streets of Jacksonville, FL and the ongoing and violent beef between Ace and rival rapper Foolio.

However, in the months since "Who I Smoke" hit the airwaves, Ace has shown a side of himself the world never know. Between encouraging kids to stay out of the streets, and landing an appearance on Rick Ross' upcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been, the 23-year-old is slowly ascending into a higher tier of hip hop, and is backing it up with the music.

Image via HNHH

Just a few weeks after dropping 2 Broken 2 Heal with Nuski2Squad, Yungeen Ace is back with an inspirational record, titled "Caterpillars To Butterflies."

Over uplifting, piano-heavy production, Ace puts his versatility on full display. Shifting between rapped verses and sung bridges and choruses, the Jacksonville rapper gets introspective and reflects on his journey from the trenches to a major player in Florida's hip hop scene.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm sorry I just need some therapy

But when it's time to open up I close in deeply

I'm learning life firsthand no one to lecture me

When I be home be fighting my thoughts can't seem to get sleep

Check out Yungeen Ace's "Caterpillars To Butterflies" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.