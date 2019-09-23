Yungeen Ace Describes His Perfect Woman In "Bad Chick"

Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace has a clear idea of what he wants his next girlfriend to be like. He's experimented with women who are classy and he's also spent time with some he would consider "ratchet." He admittedly loves all women but when it comes to his own personal preferences, he wants somebody who can do a little bit of both. Someone that will be down to accompany him to a fancy dinner but that will also get freaky behind closed doors. He described his dream girl in his new song "Bad Chick."

Yungeen Ace regularly raps about the hardships he's faced in his life, recalling traumatic experiences he's lived through in the streets. Just last year, the young rapper nearly lost his life after a shooting but, this time around, he's getting in his romance bag and crooning over his baby girl. What do you think of the switch-up?

Quotable Lyrics:

I like em ratchet and a little bit of classy

Freak bitch, super thick I love 'em nasty

I love it when I wake up, she eatin' the dick up

I like her when she go down, when I nut that's when she come up