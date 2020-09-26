mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yungeen Ace Describes His Pain On "Withdraw From Life"

Alexander Cole
September 26, 2020 11:36
Image via Yungeen AceImage via Yungeen Ace
Yungeen Ace's new track "Withdraw From Life" is all about his past experiences.


Yungeen Ace has been through a lot over the last few years. Back in 2018, he was the victim of a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of his brother and two friends. Since then, the Florida artist has made sure to express his pain and his records, which has led to some introspective music that fans continue to gravitate towards.

In his latest track "Withdraw From Life," Yungeen Ace describes the pain of losing his brother and what it feels like when he visits their grave. You can tell there is an overwhelming sadness to his lyrics, and you can't help but empathize with what he has been through.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just flew to Jacksonville the other day to see my brother's grave
I tried to be strong but tears started falling down my face
Got vibes in my home so I don't want to stay
Forgot to have fun so I don't know how to play

