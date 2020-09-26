Yungeen Ace Describes His Pain On "Withdraw From Life"

Yungeen Ace has been through a lot over the last few years. Back in 2018, he was the victim of a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of his brother and two friends. Since then, the Florida artist has made sure to express his pain and his records, which has led to some introspective music that fans continue to gravitate towards.

In his latest track "Withdraw From Life," Yungeen Ace describes the pain of losing his brother and what it feels like when he visits their grave. You can tell there is an overwhelming sadness to his lyrics, and you can't help but empathize with what he has been through.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just flew to Jacksonville the other day to see my brother's grave

I tried to be strong but tears started falling down my face

Got vibes in my home so I don't want to stay

Forgot to have fun so I don't know how to play