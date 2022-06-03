Yungeen Ace Calls Out The Enemies On "Where They At"

Yungeen Ace has earned much praise over the past few years but 2021 was a turning point in his career. After the notoriety of "Who I Smoke," he continued to keep is foot on the pedal and ultimately received a massive co-sign from Rick Ross and featured on Richer Than I Ever Been.

After delivering his new project, All On Me in April, Yungeen Ace has continued to keep the ball rolling with new music. This week, he came through with the menacing new track, "Where They At." The rapper gets confrontational, calling out his enemies with fearlessness in his voice for a hard-hitting banger.

Check out the latest from Yungeen Ace below and sound off with your thoughts on his new song in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Like I had nothing to lose

I was outside in the cold, selling that dog food

You don't know nothing 'bout the hustle, you don't know nothin' 'bout the struggle

I was outside, 15 with a cutter

