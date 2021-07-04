Yungeen Ace & G Herbo Make A Dynamic Duo On "Choppa 4 My Enemies"

Yungeen Ace's rise to fame has been fun to watch over the last few years. He has proven himself capable of writing a hit or two and with each new album, he shows off his range as an artist. From melodies to bars, Ace is a versatile artist and he has caught the eye of various other big names in the hip-hop world. Case in point, he recently linked up with G Herbo for the song "Choppa 4 My Enemies" which comes off of Ace's Life Of Betrayal 2x project.

With this effort, Ace's versatility is on full display as we are blessed with some melodies and some hard-hitting bars. There are lyrics about gang violence and the revenge that he wants to seek on those who have harmed his family and friends. It's an emotionally honest look at the trauma he has faced throughout his young life and with G Herbo helping him navigate these feelings, we have a wonderful collaboration that you should definitely listen to.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wake up every morning I'm tryna see if its a new body stretched

That lil boy got hit in his head and they put 2 and put 4 in his chest

No pity for no n***a they ain't say nothing when they put my brother to rest

Mom gone worry bout that shit I got revenge so you ain't gotta stress