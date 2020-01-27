mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Tory Is Ready To Tackle The Year With "2020"

Aron A.
January 27, 2020 15:12
Yung Tory is back with some new heat.


The OTF clique has been making some major waves. Although Lil Durk serves as the head honcho on the label, he clearly has a keen ear that's led him to sign a few artists such as King Von, and Toronto's Yung Tory. Over the weekend, Yung Tory blessed fans with one of his first new drops of the year, appropriately titled, "2020." Bringing a softer, more melodious vibe to the table, the rapper does deliver an inspirational record detailing his goals for the new year. 

Yung Tory has continued to stay active since the release of his last project, Still Here. He's released a few collaborations and singles to hold fans over until he's ready to release his next project. 

Peep Yung Tory's latest record "2020" below.

Quotable Lyrics
You know how I'm comin' 
You know how I'm bummin',
2020 I want more money
Keep them whores off me
I got new money, I old hunnids 

