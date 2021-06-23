mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Tory Is Back With His Latest Release "Row Ya Boat"

Aron A.
June 22, 2021 21:00
Yung Tory shares his new single.


Toronto's Yung Tory's ride to the top has been a long one. Though he initially jumped on many people's radar due to his affiliation to Lil Durk and the OTF camp, he's been embarking on his independent journey with tons of new music. He's kept the streets filled with new music in 2020 including a collaboration with Grandtheft on "Off Day" and "Never Lonely" by Walshy Fire featuring Ebhoni.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Row Ya Boat." Tory proves that he's a master at creating infectious hooks through his eccentric melodies on his new single which was produced by Gara X Ndrsn.

Hopefully, the new single is a sign that Yung Tory has a new project on the way some point this year.

Quotable Lyrics
Came on her hair
Bang in her ears like flare
I flex a lot, Ric Flair
I'm rockin' a polar bear
Baby, don't go in there

