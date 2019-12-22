Yung Ro Leaks His Own Track On "Wait A Minute"

Dream Chasers signee Yung RO has returned to drop off a new track in the form of "Wait A Minute." The track draws clear reference and flips from DC honcho Meek Mill's seminal "Dreams & Nightmares" cut. According to Ro, the new arrival is courtesy of a leak of his doing.

"My fans waited long enough," he reasoned. He went on to add that 1,000 thumbs up on the accompanying music video would lead to another drop.

As his ascent takes root, Ro is quickly developing a penchant for catchy street anthems that are firmly placing the young southern rapper in a league of his own with cheeky punchlines and infectious attitude. Enjoy "Wait A Minute" below.

Quotable Lyrics

When you be talking crazy

I keep that sh-t on hush

But bitch I'm always strapped

It's just sometimes it be on tuck



