Yung Ro Leaks His Own Track On "Wait A Minute"

Milca P.
December 22, 2019 05:28
Wait A Minute
Yung Ro

Ro flips his label boss' lines.


Dream Chasers signee Yung RO has returned to drop off a new track in the form of "Wait A Minute." The track draws clear reference and flips from DC honcho Meek Mill's seminal "Dreams & Nightmares" cut. According to Ro, the new arrival is courtesy of a leak of his doing.

"My fans waited long enough," he reasoned. He went on to add that 1,000 thumbs up on the accompanying music video would lead to another drop. 

As his ascent takes root, Ro is quickly developing a penchant for catchy street anthems that are firmly placing the young southern rapper in a league of his own with cheeky punchlines and infectious attitude. Enjoy "Wait A Minute" below.

Quotable Lyrics

When you be talking crazy
I keep that sh-t on hush
But bitch I'm always strapped
It's just sometimes it be on tuck

