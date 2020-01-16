While most of the news surrounding Meek Mill's new artist Yung Ro centers around an ongoing feud with Blueface, at least this latest report shows the young Dream Chasers emcee in a very positive light.

Reposted by The Shade Room (seen above), Yung Ro was simply having a normal Instagram Live sesh when he literally stumbled upon a man that appeared to be attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the top of a gas station roof. Ro intervened immediately after he jumped out the car to further assess the situation, with cops even letting the burgeoning rapper get closer to the scene and talk the man off the ledge. "Don’t play like that, man! You about to be gone," you can hear Yung Ro screaming, and by the tone of his voice you can tell he's genuinely concerned. Thankfully, it all worked out and the man was taken off the roof safely. Fans watching from Ro's IG, which was still rolling as everything went down, even deemed him "he-Ro." We couldn't agree more!

Props to Yung Ro on just, well, being a good ass Samaritan. Peep his 2019 music video for "Pop Out" below to get familiar if you aren't already: