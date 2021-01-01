Yung Pinch Delivers The Ocean Vibes On "WASHED ASHORE"

Coming out of California, it only makes sense that Yung Pinch would deliver some beach and ocean aesthetics into his music. For years now, inch's music has contained plenty of guitar lines while also delivering those wavy synths that one would imagine while walking along a beach in the middle of the night. With his latest project called WASHED ASHORE, Pinch expands upon this sound with a 10-track album that will certainly have you dreaming of some tropical scenery.

At 31 minutes in length, this album certainly won't overwhelm you with its runtime and when it comes to the actual music, Pinch is putting his best foot forward here. In fact, the artist opts to go solo with the album as there are no features to be found. Instead, Pinch sings over some melancholic guitar-based beats that will have the guitar players in the audience rushing to go find some tabs so they can play the songs for themselves.

You can stream the album, below.