Yung Pinch & Pouya Team Up For New Song "That's My Baby"

Yung Pinch continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with his Summer's Over EP last month, the California artists decides to return to the scene today and share his newest offering with Florida rapper Pouya called “That’s My Baby” which he says is his favorite song off the forthcoming album Back 2 The Beach project. “One of my favorite songs off the album finally out” Pinch wrote while sharing the song yesterday.

Take a listen to the melodic, auto-tune laced collab and let us know what you think. If you wish to see Pinch live in person you’re in luck. The CA native is about to embark on the “Fandom” Tour with Waterparks. Peep tour dates right here if interested.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, she cuffed like the 5-0

I'm hitting them high notes

Love's like my time zone, it keeps on changing

I'm hiding my ego, so fly like a eagle

She listens to people who still hate me