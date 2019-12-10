Christmas is just around the corner so if there's ever a time to get a Christmas tree and decorate it for the holidays, it's now. Tyga already showcased his elaborate red tree on Instagram and now City Girls' Yung Miami has come through to showcase her offering of the year, and it's in the form of a gigantic tree that's awkwardly posted up in her living room. While the tree is surely impressive with its full form, Yung is seemingly not down for the look since she's offering to pawn it off to anyone who wants it. "Somebody want a Christmas tree? I’m so mad I bought this big dumb ass tree!!! Somebody come get it," she captioned the image.

Yung Miami's bonafide, JT, commented on the photo clearly finding the situation hilarious. "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I’m hollering bitch Jai gone get lost in that tree," she said of Yung's six-year-old son.

Yung recently welcomed her second child with boyfriend Southside. Little Summer was born in October and the "Actin' Up" rapper recently showcased her daughter to her fans on Instagram, pulling in all kinds of glowing reactions to her "angel."

"At first I was nervous because I was afraid of all of the backlash I was gonna receive, but in reality, I received a lot of love," she previously stated of her pregnancy. "Everyone was very supportive of me, so I feel honored and blessed."