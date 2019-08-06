Early Tuesday morning, social media became a-buzz with rumors that City Girls rapper Yung Miami was involved in a frightening incident in her hometown. The Neighborhood Talk shared on Instagram that Yung Miami's vehicle was shot at as she was leaving Circle House Studios. All that can be seen in the short, blurry video clip are police vehicles with their lights flashing. The video was taken by an unidentified person whose Instagram name has been redacted.

They wrote in the caption, "I got the story first because I was standing right there. Caresha new G Wagon was shot at leaving Circle House...YALL need to give her better security! Poor baby was running across the street tryna run b4 police came. Smh wow prayers for her and baby 808's protection."

On her Instagram Story, the pregnant mother hinted that she was in the studio working on new music. Hopefully, both she, her baby, and her boyfriend Southside are safe.

Story developing...