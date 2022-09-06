Yung Miami and Diddy have been turning up the heat in the headlines lately, but now, the mother of two is drumming up plenty of attention all on her own account.

On Monday (September 5), Caresha Brownlee dropped by her Instagram feed to deliver an extra spicy round of thirst traps promoting the sultry new merchandise for her Caresha Please podcast. "REAL BAD," she wrote in the caption, drawing attention to the letters spelt out in tiny charms across the small of her back.

Yung Miami attends the 2021 BET Awards -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

If you haven't tuned into Miami's show (for which she's grilled guests like Diddy, her partner in rhyme JT, Kevin Gates, and Megan Thee Stallion), you may not understand her current favourite catchphrase, but regardless, she's securing her bag with it.

Other uploads from the 28-year-old see her flexing her hourglass figure in the mirror, hiding her upper half with a black and pink cropped letterman jacket reading "CITY GIRL" on the back.





The "Twerkulator" artist also recruited a photographer (or a tripod) while she posed on the couch, exposing some cleavage, and on slide number four, she even gave followers a look at her curvaceous behind.

Elsewhere on her IG feed, on Tuesday (September 6) Yung Miami celebrated her "1st day of tour" with some super sparkly photos that see her rocking a sleek high ponytail and posing in various spots on her dressing room table and backstage wither alone or with JT – check them out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



