The City Girls have become one of the strongest cultural phenomenons to hit the music world in a long time. The group, which is made up of Yung Miami and JT, struck gold with their single "Act Up" and as Quality Control works hard to free JT, Miami has been holding it down for the both of them. This week, she faced a terrifying situation when her vehicle was shot fourteen times. What makes this even scarier is the fact that the rapper is pregnant with her second child right now. Thankfully, Caresha is doing alright and was not harmed in the shooting. However, fans of the girl group are already acting a little suspicious of one of her rivals -- especially considering they traded shots last week.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kodak Black and Yung Miami have an interesting history. The two filmed a music video together in the winter and Kodak even got down on one knee to "propose" to the artist. When he recorded a freestyle verse from jail, he called out Yung Miami and threatened to punch her in the stomach after she ended up dating producer Southside. All parties got involved and a week later, Caresha was targeted in a shooting. While this is likely coincidental, the timing has some City Girls fans preemptively blaming the incarcerated Kodak.

People are starting to mix Kodak's name into this situation, which is odd because he likely has nothing to do with it. However, because of his history, Caresha's supporters are begging her and Southside to just let things go with the Florida rapper.