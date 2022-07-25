The intimate details of Yung Miami's love life have been known to cause a stir in the media, and though the City Girl is most frequently linked to 52-year-old Diddy, while on stage at Rolling Loud, she and Migos member Quavo raised some eyebrows with their performance antics.

As you may remember, the duo collaborated on "Strub Tha Ground" late last year, coming together for a FreakNik-inspired music video, and while Caresha was commanding the crowd down in Florida with her partner in rhyme JT this past weekend, she didn't hesitate to bring out Q for a rendition of their 2021 effort.

While the Athens, Georgia native spit his verse into the microphone, Miami backed it up and proceeded to twerk on the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker while the crowd loudly cheered them on.

"Caresha wildin @quavohuncho @citygirls," an audience member wrote when sharing the clip on social media.

While some speculated that something romantic could be going on between the two, others in the comments pointed out "She's performing" – twerking is part of what a City Girl gets paid to do, after all.





On the other hand, others brought Sean Combs' name in the conversation, pointing out that "Diddy can't have all the fun, now."

If you keep up with the producer's "relationship" with Caresha, you'll know that, while they go on fun dates and plenty of exotic trips together, the father of five still considers himself a single man who spends time with other women, and it looks like Yung Miami is levelling the playing field.

Check out more clips from the City Girls' Rolling Loud Miami 2022 set below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.