Perhaps the most noteworthy sensations to break out during the global COVID-19 pandemic was Verzuz, the hit-for-hit battle series that has featured some of the industry's most legendary artists, songwriters, and producers. Early iterations of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz' brainchild saw acts like The-Dream, Sean Garret, Ne-Yo, Johntá Austin, Babyface, and Teddy Riley go head-to-head over Instagram live, and as Verzuz has progressed, it has become a beloved reccuring event and cultural celebration. Having just brought Verzuz to Triller and announced a mysterious new line-up of events, fans are thirsting for whatever Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have in store.

Apart from unearthing its forthcoming events such as "The Isley Brothers V. Earth, Wind, & Fire," "Redman V. Method Man," and "Xscape V. SWV," much of Verzuz's upcoming line-up is still a mystery. Many fans have theorized that the highly-anticipated "Ladies Night" will feature a showdown between Trina and Lil Kim, but a recently surfaced interview with the former would definitely suggest otherwise. While talking to DJ Scream for Hoodrich Radio, Trina confirmed that she would love to opportunity to go against Lil Kim in a Verzuz, but she also revealed that nobody from the platform has reached out to her.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped fans from imagining how great a matchup between the two legendary femcees would be. As it turns out, even Yung Miami would love to see it happen.

After a user tweeted, "I need this Lil Kim vs. Trina Verzuz," Yung Miami quoted the initial tweet and agreed with the fan, saying, "Me tooooo I love Kim to death but I gotta go with Trina." Seeing that Yung Miami is from the same city as Trina, it makes sense that the City Girls rapper would undoubtedly side with the Baddest B*tch if she was ever to hop on Verzuz for a showdown with Lil Kim.

Who do you think would win in that matchup?