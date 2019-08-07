In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Police were called to an area near Circle House Studios. There were reports of a shooting at the location and it was later learned that City Girls member Yung Miami's bright red Mercedes G-Wagon was the target. The vehicle did take a number of hits, but thankfully, the pregnant mother was not struck.

In a video that went viral on social media, viewers can hear Yung Miami explaining to officers what she witnessed. According to the brief clip, the rapper said that there was a car behind her with the lights off. Before she knew it, she heard gunfire, but she couldn't see who it was or much of what was happening.

In her first statement since the frightening experience, Yung Miami took to her Instagram page to show gratitude for the public's support. "Thank you, everyone for your expression of sympathy, prayers & condolences," she shared in a text image. "My and baby summer is perfectly fine." She added in the caption, "Thank you to everyone that reached out to me! I’m OKAY LOVE YALL 💕." The Miami-Dade Police Department have yet to round up any suspects.