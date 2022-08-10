As she captivates attention by sharing more moments with Diddy and sending social media into a firestorm, Yung Miami is still on her hustle. The chart-topping rapper has been flexing her hosting muscles on her REVOLT series Caresha Please, and after having guests like Diddy and Kevin Gates, it was only fitting that Yung Miami is joined by her best friends, Saucy Santana and her City Girls partner-in-crime, JT.

Yung Miami shared a teaser to the trio's conversation and it's an episode that City Girls and Santana fans have been expecting, considering just how close they are outside of the industry.

These three have known each other since before they were famous, and in the clip, Santana seems to mention how Miami encouraged him to pursue an entertainment career because she believed he was talented. There have also been rumors the City Girls were breaking up but it was made clear that the ladies believe they are better together than they are separate. Even as they pursue solo endeavors, the connection between JT and Yung Miami is strong.

"Not us getting emotional [tear falling emoji][red heart emoji]," Yung Miami wrote in the caption of her video. Check out the teaser below and tune in for the new episode of Caresha Please tomorrow (August 11).