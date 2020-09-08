The relationship between Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls's JT has been a topic of discussion for some time. There have been rumors that the two chart-topping artists were engaged in a secret romance, but neither party has come forward to confirm or deny the gossip. Last month, City Girls sat down for a virtual interview with The Breakfast Club where JT was directly asked if she broke up with Lil Uzi Vert. She shyly giggled in response before finally saying she "didn't break up with nobody."

Today (September 7), Uzi grabbed attention after a woman posted a photo to social media showing her kissing the rap star. He later came forward to deny that he's involved with the young lady, adding that in the photos he was wearing braces and he doesn't even have them anymore. He called her a fan and said she asked for a kiss, and because he was high, he obliged on "some rockstar sh*t."

The City Girls have decided to playfully stir the pot by sharing a video to Yung Miami's Instagram Story. It looks as if the ladies were enjoying their Labor Day by having a get-together, and in the clip, JT twerked for the camera. Yung Miami couldn't help herself, so she tagged Lil Uzi Vert in the post with a crying emoji. He hasn't answered the call just yet, at least not publicly, but you can check out the rump-shaking clip below.