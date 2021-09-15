She has been elusive about her dating life ever since she split with 808 Mafia producer Southside, but that has not stopped fans from speculating about who she may be dating. The on-against-off-again romance between the City Girls star Yung Miami and Southside has been played out on social media, but when they decided to split for good, the producer made it clear that he is not interested in bashing the mother of his daughter.

In recent months, there have been rumors about Yung Miami linking up with Diddy. While neither of them has confirmed reports about their canoodling, they have popped up on social media hanging out with one another, leaving room for gossip to spread.



Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

The rumors came to a halt after Diddy was captured in Italy getting closer than close to Joie Chavis, the mother of Bow Wow and Future's children. Apparently, Yung Miami has someone who has been treating her nicely, because she showed off a receipt totally almost $100K after doing a bit of luxury shopping. She thanked her "Papi," and, of course, she didn't name names so her fans could run wild with the information

Meanwhile, Southside surfaced to make it clear that he was not the person responsible for the purchases. Check it out below.