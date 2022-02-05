All is well between the City Girls and Nicki Minaj, and Yung Miami has walked away with a valuable lesson. Years ago, the Florida duo caught heat from the Barbz over comments reportedly made about Minaj, but since that time, it seemed that City Girls had a change of heart. They have vocalized their desire to collaborate with the Rap icon, however, Minaj has remained silent about working with them in the studio.

Yet, recently, she did speak about the controversy and mentioned that she was uninterested in collaborating because of what they said in the past. Later, the three ladies revealed that they'd spoken on a phone call where they were able to mend any misunderstandings. Now, Yung Miami is sharing what she learned from the situation.

“Be careful of the things you say ’cause it might catch up with you one day,” she said. “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.” In a separate clip, Miami revealed that Quality Control Music's Pierre Thomas orchestrated the call between Minaj and the City Girls. She added that she wants to leave the past behind her and move forward to bigger and better things.

You can check that out below, and see what else she said about those rumors that she's secretly dating Diddy.