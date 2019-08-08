Yung Miami is a glowing pregnant queen who was, unfortunately, subject to numerous gunshots when she left Circle House Studios in Miami earlier this week. By the blessing of a higher power, the City Girls rapper didn't catch any bullets and is safe and healthy after the shooting. "I keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could've been R.I.P.," she wrote on Instagram after the matter. "I'm really not okay!"

Yung is now the cover star for Galore magazine and her feature details a few things such as her favourite female rapper, who is Cardi B (by no surprise) as well as tips on how to secure the bag.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"You can secure the bag in many ways," she explained. "The most important way is to invest in something you love and keep flipping it —whether it’s hair, clothes, makeup, etc. Also, if you’re dating someone, tell him to invest in you! [Have them] buy you a business so that way your bag is secured! PERIODT."

Speaking of Circle House, the studio is a memorable location for the Quality Control signee since it's where she met her man and now they're expecting their first child together. "Me & Southside met at Circle House, which is a studio in Miami. I was recording one day & he walked in my session & introduced himself," she said. "As time went by, we kept running into each other at the studio and ended up exchanging numbers and it went from there. Now my baby is due in the fall!"

Read the full feature here.