Yung Miami Puts Her Kinks On Display In NSFW Visual For "Rap Freaks"

The City Girls have insisted that they aren't breaking up, but that does not mean the pair of best friends haven't worked on music outside of their duo. Both JT and Yung Miami have often partnered with peers without one another, but on Friday (October 29), Yung Miami returned with a solo record. On Thursday, the Florida rapper teased her sexy single "Rap Freaks," and the song arrived in all of its glory along with a NSFW music video.

"Rap Freaks" only lasts for about 1 minute 45 seconds, but Yung Miami made sure to get the rumor mill running with her lyrical content. The visual shows Miami donning latex and displaying her kinks while spitting bars about several hitmakers in the industry and what she would like to do with them sexually—and their girlfriends or wives.

Be prepared to hear about her fantasies involving Rod Wave, Megan Thee StallionLil Durk (and India), Future, Meek Mill, and more...and yes, she mentions Diddy. Let us know what you think about "Rap Freaks."

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna take a flight with Durk, f*ck him and Indiaâ¯(Durkio)

Tryna go baby on baby, if I could f*ck 'em both, that'll be crazy (Haha)

Future need to come and find this p*ssy like he Doraâ¯ (Pluto)

Real hood b*tch, I ain't nothin' like Lori