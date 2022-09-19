Yung Miami's relationship status is the talk of the town once again after the City Girl hosted an Instagram Live session during which she dodged questions about what's been happening in her romantic life.

"I'm single, but I'm not," the mother of two told viewers tuning into the Sunday (September 18) stream. "But it ain't y'alls business!" she then reminded them as a friend in the background chimed in with the same phrase.

Yung Miami in 2019 -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Bitch, I'm whatever I feel like at the time, bitch," Miami yelled. "Right now? Bitch I feel like how the f*ck do you even sell single? F*ck is you talking about," she went on, seemingly hinting that she doesn't consider herself to be a free agent at the moment.

Much like her current "real bad" catchphrase that she's been using everywhere (and even wearing on her thong), the 28-year-old then crafted a new line that fans have been loving. "Bitch, I'm P-U-T U-P. I'm put up!"

"Bitch, I'm put up. I don't even rap no more," Miami stated, seemingly announcing her retirement from the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

As AllHipHop notes, that's not the only time the Florida-born starlet spoke about walking away from the rap game this weekend.

Over on Twitter, Caresha joined in on the ongoing football conversation which earned her some nasty backlash from haters and trolls. "Girl shutup and make better music," one person wrote to the "Twerkulator" artist.

"Bitch I don't even rap no more! Eat this p*ssy hoe, I retried," she clapped back. Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]