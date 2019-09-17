City Girls' Yung Miami is expecting her second child with producer Southside and the "Twerk" rapper has been dropping off updates of her growing belly ever since she first announced the news. The 25-year-old was subject to a studio shooting that thankfully left her untouched by any bullets and ever since then Yung's been enjoying every moment before meeting her little one.

As for her latest share to Instagram, Yung recently had a pregnant photoshoot to show off her eight-month mark and she's come through once again to post more images from the gorgeous, angelic photos that were captured. The two images below sees Yung posted up in a cabana, caressing her belly as she glows just one month before her daughter is due to arrive.

Yung's partner in crime, JT, who serves as the other female MC in City Girls is set to be released from prison this month. Yung has previously joked that she wouldn't have gotten pregnant if JT wasn't in jail since she'd have kept her busy with other activities. "I let [JT] down this summer by getting pregnant lmaaaooo!! I told her if she was home i wouldn't had time fuck," she said.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images