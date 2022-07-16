The relationship between Yung Miami & Diddy has quickly made its way to the forefront of the entertainment industry. The two have been adamant about their dating life and don't mind filling social media in on what they have going on. While they're both well aware of what title they hold in each other's lives, fans can't help but question what they say-- and Miami doesn't mind issuing a response.

Last month, after internet trolls continued to dish out hate regarding the two's courtship, the City Girls' rapper told them off. In a video that she uploaded to social media, Miami, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, stated, "Don't tell me what the f*ck to do because I'm living my best motherf*cking life. I don't need no relationship advice from nobody [because] y'all b*tches ain't married neither."

Now, the mother of two is back, yet again, to give haters a piece of her mind. In a Twitter rant, she posted, "Wtf I look like being in a 'PR RELATIONSHIP' y'all say anything! I'm a fr hood b*tch [f*ck out of here]."

GC Images/Getty Images

Miami, seemingly, referenced the fact that some people think her bond with Diddy might merely be for popularity. She also wrote, "[People really be jealous [for real], I can never be no jealous a** b*tch."

While no one is sure what prompted Miami's remarks, she did post them at the same time, causing social media users to believe that they were both centered around her and Diddy's association with one another.