When it comes to the industry, the show must go on. While that is a sentiment that has been held for decades, it doesn't give entertainers much space to handle occurrences in their personal lives, especially those that turn tragic. We've heard stories of actors having to take to stages or film sets after suffering and emotional, mental, or even physical trauma, and Yung Miami reflected on having such a moment back in 2020.

City Girls have been on a meteoric climb in the industry over the last few years as they've topped the charts, toured from one coast to the next, collaborated with fellow hitmakers, and found themselves as viral sensations—all while suffering losses.

In the summer of 2020, Jai Wiggins, the father of Yung Miami's son, was killed during a shooting. The rapper hasn't said much about the incident, but she has spoken fondly about Wiggins. Prior to passing away, Wiggins was reportedly treated at a hospital and it was during this time that Yung Miami was hard at work, unable to stop the work that needed to be done.

“I filmed p*ssy talk video while my baby daddy was on his death bed,” the City Girls rapper tweeted about their collaboration with Doja Cat. “I cried so hard and long between scenes one of the hardest days of my life.” Fans revisited the music video where it was impossible to tell that Miami wasn't fully on her game that day.

