Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only one who's been twerking up a storm this past weekend. While the Hot Girl Coach made headlines down in Brazil with her sweatpants-clad booty-shaking antics, the City Girl has been making waves of her own with her behind both on and off stage.

On her Instagram feed, Caresha Brownlee uploaded a video of her confidently strutting toward what we can only assume is her performance venue, wearing a sparkly pin-striped outfit with cutouts near her breast, back, and butt, allowing her to flaunt her famous curves.

Yung Miami performs at Rolling Loud Miami -- Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"Y'all already know," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption, earning her applause from friends like her partner in rhyme JT, the Clermont Twins, and Saucy Santana, among others.

Aside from the flirtatious IG upload, Miami also reposted a clip on Twitter that actually shows her up on the stage, twerking away while the crowd cheers her on. The original account praised the "Ex For A Reason" artist's hair (worn down her back in beautiful, blonde waves that just barely cover her behind), but she chose to instead bring attention to her butt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..ðð (@yungmiami305)

"This Hair," the user wrote, to which the "Good Love" hitmaker responded, "The ass!!!!!"

Just a few days prior, Caresha's curvaceous figure took centre stage on her IG feed again – this time as she was promoting her "REAL BAD" thong from her podcast's merchandise line.

Speaking of Caresha Please, the latest guest to be grilled by the City Girl is none other than Saweetie, who opened up about her relationship with Quavo, among other things – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.