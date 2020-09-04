As one-half of the well-known female rap duo City Girls, Yung Miami was featured in the newly released, all-female remix of Chloe x Halle’s R&B hit, “Do It”. She was joined, of course, by not only Chloe x Halle and fellow City Girls member, JT, but also by mainstream heavyweights, Mulatto and Doja Cat.

Amid the need to stand out among five other notable vocal artists, Yung Miami seems not to have passed the litmus test for some listeners on Twitter. Common in their complaints was that Yung Miami was both offbeat and generally dull.

The negative characterization of her contributions was unexpected, given that she provided a mere eight-bar verse, lasting just over twenty seconds. In this time, she delivered a series of thoughts markedly consistent with past muses on financial success and modern femininity. She rapped, “These my queens, these my girls, I don't do pretend/ Ice check, wrist check, Patek on ten."

Yung Miami wasted little time in responding, stating just after the reviews started coming in, "That's wrong y'all said I ruined the song".D espite the criticisms that arose, the “Do It” remix currently sits at the number four spot of Youtube’s Trending page with roughly four hundred thousand views. Non of Yung Miami’s collaborators in the remix have publicly commented on her performance.