Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.

"Get in your bag, stay in your bag," Diddy repeats on the intro before he and his R&B star friend launch into a round of "She don't want my love, I guess I gotta move on," over the chorus.

Diddy's song has been making rounds online since its New Music Friday arrival, and though the lyrics appear to address her new man's past lover, Yung Miami didn't hesitate to show her support for "Gotta Move On" with an artsy dancing TikTok.

"Get in ya bag, stay in your bag!" she captioned the clip, which was filmed in a dark doorway, red light coming through allowing us to see the "Ex For A Reason" rapper's curvaceous figure as she poses, struts, and shows off her figure in tune with the beat.

In other news, while interviewing Diddy, Yung Miami got the "Coming Home" hitmaker to open up about everything from life after Kim Porter's death to what his bedroom preferences are – check out our full breakdown of their conversation here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.