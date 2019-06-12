Exciting news was announced just yesterday when City Girls' Yung Miami shared that she was pregnant in a documentary on the rapping duo. City Girls is comprised of Yung Miami and JT (who's currently serving time in prison) but Miami has been doing a fine job at holding things down while JT's away, bringing their music to a new level of success.

Yung Miami has now shared an image to Instagram that sees her showing off her growing baby bump with a caption that details how she was nervous to share her big reveal at first, but assures fans that she'll still be killing it with music - PERIOD. "No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me," she wrote.

"Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans," she added. Yung Miami continued by explaining how pregnancy is a beautiful journey and she looks forward to the future of motherhood as well as the future of City Girls.

"This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD."