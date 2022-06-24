Over the last few years, City Girls have skyrocketed to stardom in the hip-hop world. They are the perfect example of the right place right time as the woman empowerment era of rap is in full swing. JT and Yung Miami are likened to artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and a whole host of others. Their songs always seem to resonate with their fanbase, and they have done a great job of keeping up with the trends as their career has unfolded.

With the summer underway, there is no better time than now for these two to release some new music. The City Girls are known for making summer bangers, and it appears as though that is exactly what they are about to bless their fans with.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC

While taking to Instagram last night, Yung Miami revealed that the City Girls would be dropping a track with Usher called "Good Love." The release date for this track has been set for Friday, July 1st, which means we are just seven days away from this brand new effort. The song was originally slated for June 24th, but it was pushed back a week.

"WE LOVING THESE N****’S ALL SUMMER LONG!" Yung Miami wrote.





Fans are very excited about this collaboration as Usher is a legend in the game. We can't wait to hear what this collab will sound like, and we're sure it will be the perfect track for the summer.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.