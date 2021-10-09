It's lighting up in Atlanta this weekend as FreakNik Fest is set to take over the city. In the 1990s, the annual FreakNik gathering during Spring Break was the place to be as thousands of college-aged partygoers stormed the city. They would take over major streets, often crowding intersections, stopping vehicles, blasting music, and dancing on top of cars.

Footage of these events can be easily found on YouTube, and promoters wanted to bring back one of the culture's most coveted parties.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

This weekend, FreakNik is hosted at Morris Brown College and will include performances from artists like Paul Wall, Adina Howard, and Project Pat, but it looks as if Yung Miami and Quavo used this opportunity to promote a new track. On Instagram, Yung Miami took things back to the '90s when she showed off her inspired look along with audio pulled from Ice Cube's 1998 classic, The Players Club.

In another post, it looked to be footage from the rappers' forthcoming music video and they advertised it as "FreakNik 1996." The City Girls rapper donned a short blonde wig and dropped it low, along with dozens of other women who were showing off their best twerking skills. The track may be titled "Strub" or "Strub the Ground," but we will have to wait for confirmation.

Quavo made sure to jump into Yung Miami's comments with his approval. The promo video showed that the single is "coming soon," so we will definitely keep you updated. Check it out below.