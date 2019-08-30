Leaks are one of the more frustrating things in the industry and unfortunately, the City Girls dealt with that first-hand today. A video of an old freestyle surfaced today where JT is heard taking aim at Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Kash Doll, essentially discrediting each one of these women's talent. "Cardi B? Cardi B had Love & Hip Hop to help her. We ain't got Love & Hip Hop," she said in the video. "If you keep talking, I'ma diss Cardi. I don't mind dissing a fucking bitch." She also downplays Nicki Minaj's skills as an emcee and also mentions Kash Doll somewhere.

Since JT is behind bars, Yung Miami is left to do damage control. The interesting part about this is that the City Girls and Cardi B are signed to the same team so this makes this newly leaked freestyle even more awkward. None of the women mentioned have responded but Yung Miami took to Instagram to address the track.

"We was playin' around freestylin' on a beat. We never thought nobody was finna hear that shit. We ain't ever think we was gonna get signed. We never thought none of that," she said on Instagram Live. "Y'all bitches aggravating as fuck. You want to end the City Girls so bad but it ain't gonna happen."

Peep the clip below.