YungManny Comes Through With "Waldo"

Like many artists these days, YungManny was propelled to stardom through the power of TikTok. The rapper has been a bubbling force over the past two years. He tasted viral fame for the first time in 2018 with the success of "Moana," then proceeded to blow up two years later with the release of Confused. His humor and charisma have boosted his energetic delivery while his unconventional wordplay creates plenty of quotable bars.

The rapper recently came through with his single, "Waldo" which has been bubbling up on social media. With a soulful beat to back him, he brings high energy to his latest record as he flexes his newfound glory in the rap game.

Check out the latest from YungManny below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, I’ma G and my hoe got a wagon

I’m a half man, half goat, no Percy Jackson

If he got a weapon, then we gon’ whack ’em

If he got bags, n****, we gon’ bag ’em

