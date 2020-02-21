Yung Mal's Living Like A Young "Bachelor"

Yung Mal has been applying pressure on the rap game over the past few years. The young ATL rapper has been making strides in his city as the next-up as well as in the rap game as a whole. Along with Lil Quill, the two have been putting in work for quite some time.

Today, Mal dropped off his latest single, "Bachelor." Andy Ayaz holds it down with the atmospheric trap production as Mal flexes heavy across the track. His voice is low as it lurks through the production with vengeance. "I'm in the foreign/ We drop bombs, we not worried/ N***as hate but that shit really normal/ Send shots don't give 'em no warning," he raps on the track.

Mal's latest effort follows the release of the "#'s" remix follows the release of the "#'s" remix featuring Stunna 4 Vegas that dropped earlier this month.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm livin' life like a bachelor

Fly private, the fourteen passenger

Game over, n***a, give that shit up

The young n***as runnin' this shit

Pull them bands out, old n***as shut the fuck up