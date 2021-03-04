Yung Mal Releases First New Single Of The Year "Stay Down"

Atlanta rapper Yung Mal is back with the release of his new video single "Stay Down".

The 21-year-old rising star is best known for his work with Lil Quill as part of the Gucci Mane co-signed duo Mal & Quill. However, he's trying to make some noise on his own, achieving success with last year's 6 Rings project, which featured Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Doe Boy, and more. Mal started this year in preparation mode, gearing up for another strong campaign in 2021, which begins today with the release of "Stay Down".

The brand new video showcases Yung Mal at his drippiest, rocking an orange bubble jacket, matching Yankees cap, and tons of jewelry around his neck. NLE Choppa makes an appearance in the video, and so does Mal's 1.5 Crew.

Listen to the rising rapper's new single below and let us know if you're messing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had to stay down, stay down, stay down, stay down

None of this sh*t didn't come overnight

I ran that sh*t all the way up from the ground

The bands don't fit 'cause my pants too tight

I drip b*tch, I'm fly like a flight

Ice on my neck make me shine like a light

Straight off the head, I don't write, yeah

I see the trend, they be ready to bite

My young n***as ready to shoot, they don't fight