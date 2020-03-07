Yung Mal, Lil Keed & Lil Gotit Showcase Atlanta Freshman Class On "Shut Up"

Yung Mal knows that in the rap game you gotta flood the market to get your name out there. When you're first coming up, you need to prove your hunger. This is especially the case when you hail from Atlanta, a region with no shortage of competition in this field. After amicably splitting from his former rap partner Lil Quill, Yung Mal dropped his debut project, Iceburg, back in August via Gucci Mane's Alamo Records. He followed this ferocious entrance with a tireless procession of loosies, which included "Juggernaut" and "Started Actin Funny" among several others. It was only a matter of time until he concentrated his work ethic into a full-length effort again. It arrived on Friday in the form of a collaborative tape with Baltimore producer Pyrex Whippa, entitled 6 Rings.

It's a challenge to make yourself stand out from among the bustling crop of Atlanta up-and-comers. However, a promising strategy is to just join forces with fellow members of your freshman class to prove they're not threats to your own success. Yung Mal made use of this tactic when recruiting brothers Lil Keed and Lil Gotit to hop on his track, "Shut Up". It's a highlight on 6 Rings which shows that, while the three rappers can mesh well together, they still possess distinct styles.

Quotable Lyrics

When I walk in the bank, make 'em ring the alarm

I got a Rolex on both of my arms

Zone 6 n****, the cream of the corn

.223 make it blow like a horn

- Yung Mal