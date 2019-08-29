Yung Mal Enlists Gucci Mane, Gunna & More For Solo Debut Project "Iceburg"

1017 Eskimo signee Yung Mal made waves over the past few years but that's been alongside Lil Quill. As they established themselves as a duo when they came into the game, Yung Mal and Lil Quill are solo artists in their own right. While the masses are more familiar with them as a duo, Yung Mal takes a leap towards independence with his solo debut, Iceburg.

It's hard for artists to establish themselves as solo entities after coming into the game in group but Yung Mal's debut project, Iceburg is proof that he could hold his own. With fifteen tracks in total, Yung Mal enlists the likes of Gucci Mane, Gunna, Pi'erre Bourne, Lil GotIt, King Von, and of course, Lil Quill for assistance on the project. In terms of production, Yung Mal also gets some high-profile names such as Zaytoven and Turbo.

Peep his new project below.