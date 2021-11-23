Yung Mal Drops Off New Single "Like Belly"

Back in July, Atlanta rapper Yung Mal was arrested and charged with murder after a man in his mid-40s was killed in a deadly gas station shootout.

In the weeks following his arrest, Mal dropped two new singles, "Get Right" and "One Night," and went of a bit of a hiatus from mid-September until now, but now, the 26-year-old is back with another brand-new track, "Like Belly."

Rapping over heavy trap production with haunting vocals sampled throughout the record, Yung Mal tells the story of how he made it from the mud to charging $10K a feature. Accompanied by a visualizer displaying his lavish lifestyle, "Like Belly" is a culmination of Mal's hard work and a testament to his rise to success.

Quotable Lyrics

Just like a rasta keep rolling that reefer

He was talking too much he got killed while we eating

Don't got money why the f*ck is you speaking?

Check out Yung Mal's "Like Belly" below and let us know what you think in the comments.