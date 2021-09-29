mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Mal Drops Off New Banger "One Night"

Mitch Findlay
September 29, 2021 12:27
212 Views
10
0
2021 Alamo Records2021 Alamo Records
2021 Alamo Records

One Night
Yung Mal

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Mal lets off some steam over hard-hitting production on new single "One Night."


Yung Mal has come through with a brand new single "One Night," and from the moment the track kicks in, it's clear he's looking to make a statement. Fueled by an anthemic and defiant instrumental, the Atlanta-based rapper holds it down with a steady flow, reflecting on the road he's taken throughout his life and career. 

"I'm the definition of a real young boss, put on a beat and I walk," he raps, his gravelly cadence blending nicely with the piano. "Foreign cars ain't no more walkin, play with me I leave him in white chalk / got more birds than Atlanta Hawk." For the most part, "One Night" plays out like a freestyle, setting the stage for a bigger reveal to come. Perhaps Mal is simply warming up for his next endeavor, and based on this latest drop, he's got a few things to get off his chest.

Check out "One Night" now.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the definition of a real young boss, put on a beat and I walk
Foreign cars ain't no more walkin,
play with me I leave him in white chalk 
Got more birds than Atlanta Hawk

Yung Mal
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  212
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Mal
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Mal Drops Off New Banger "One Night"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject