Yung Mal Drops Off New Banger "One Night"

Yung Mal has come through with a brand new single "One Night," and from the moment the track kicks in, it's clear he's looking to make a statement. Fueled by an anthemic and defiant instrumental, the Atlanta-based rapper holds it down with a steady flow, reflecting on the road he's taken throughout his life and career.

"I'm the definition of a real young boss, put on a beat and I walk," he raps, his gravelly cadence blending nicely with the piano. "Foreign cars ain't no more walkin, play with me I leave him in white chalk / got more birds than Atlanta Hawk." For the most part, "One Night" plays out like a freestyle, setting the stage for a bigger reveal to come. Perhaps Mal is simply warming up for his next endeavor, and based on this latest drop, he's got a few things to get off his chest.

Check out "One Night" now.

